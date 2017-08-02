NASCAR Issues Penalties Following Race weekend at Iowa Speedway and Pocono Raceway Featured

Monster Energy Cup Series News
NASCAR issued penalties to several teams on Wednesday following the race weekend at both Iowa Speedway and Pocono Raceway. The sheet impacted four Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, one XFINITY, and one Camping World Truck Series team over the weekend.

The most severe penalty was handed down to the No. 77 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series team driven by Erik Jones. The team violated sections 20.14.2 (rear Suspension I-4 f Truck Trailing Arm Spacers/Pinion Angle Shims. Spacers/pinion angle shims must conform to the following drawing: A-008- 01016d-16 REV. A. Notes: 6 The Truck trailing arm spacer / pinion angle shim mating surfaces must be planar and must be in complete contact with corresponding mating surfaces at all points and at all times.)

As a result, the team’s eighth-place finish on Sunday at Pocono will be encumbered per section 12.10 of the rulebook. Crew chief Chris Gayle has been fined $50,000 and suspended for two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races. The team will also lose 25 owner and driver points.

The other penalties handed down in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series garage were all for lug nuts not properly installed.

Adam Stevens, crew chief of the No. 18 Toyota, Brian Pattie, crew chief of the No. 17 Ford, and Matt Puccia, crew chief of the No. 6 Ford, were all fined $10,000 as a result.

The lone penalty in the NASCAR XFINITY Series garage at Iowa Speedway was for the No. 16 Ford driven by Ryan Reed. Crew chief Phil Gould will be fined $5,000 for lug nuts not properly installed.

The No. 52 Camping World Truck Series team driven by Stewart Friesen will also get a penalty for lug nuts not properly installed. Crew chief Trip Bruce fined $2,500.

