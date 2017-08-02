Bosch Announces July Giving Track Contributions

02 Aug 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
11 times
Bosch Announces July Giving Track Contributions Bosch

Bosch Giving Track contributed $3,000 to charities specified by its sponsored teams, Joe Gibbs Racing and Team Hendrick, in the month of July. Through Giving Track, Bosch contributes $1,000 to a team-specified charity each time one of its sponsored drivers secures a 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series™ victory. Bosch Giving Track has contributed a total of $13,000 in donations this season following sponsored driver wins.

 

Contributions were secured by Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Denny Hamlin and Kyle Busch and Team Hendrick driver Kasey Kahne.

·         Denny Hamlin’s victory on July 16 at the Overton’s 301 earned $1,000 for the Denny Hamlin Foundation, which is committed to raising awareness and funds for the specific needs of children with cystic fibrosis.

·         Kasey Kahne’s win on July 23 at the Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 earned $1,000 for the Hendrick Family Foundation, which encourages people to work together to transform the lives of those in need and have a meaningful impact on communities.

·         Kyle Busch’s victory on July 30 at the Overton’s 400 earned $1,000 for the Kyle Busch Foundation, which is committed to empowering children, families and communities to overcome hardship by providing essential tools to allow them to live their best lives possible.

 

“With three different Bosch-sponsored drivers taking the checkered flag this month, Giving Track contributions were earned for multiple deserving organizations to help drive change for their missions,” said Tony Pauly, director of advertising and brand management for Robert Bosch LLC, Automotive Aftermarket NA. “Through Giving Track and our partnerships with all of our sponsored teams, Bosch is able to provide support both on and off the track.”

 

Bosch involvement in motorsports dates back to the early 1900’s, and it has been equipping NASCAR teams with parts and technical advice since 1991. In 2012, when NASCAR made the move from carbureted engines to more efficient fuel injected engines, Bosch became the sport’s exclusive oxygen sensor supplier. Bosch is now the technical partner for gasoline components including oxygen sensors, fuel injectors and fuel pumps.

 

