Brett Moffitt Joins BK Racing for Watkins Glen and Michigan

BK Racing announced today that Brett Moffitt will take over as driver of the No. 83 Toyota Camry this weekend for the I Love New York 355 at Watkins Glen International and in next week’s Pure Michigan 400 at Michigan International Speedway. JAS Expedited Trucking will be the primary sponsor on board the No. 83 for Watkins Glen.

Moffitt comes to BK Racing with an impressive racing resume. From 2009 to 2013, Moffitt competed in the NASCAR K&N Pro Series East where he amassed nine wins, 33 top fives, and 44 top tens. Moffitt has 38 career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series starts. In 2015, racing for Michael Waltrip Racing and Front Row Motorsports, Moffitt was named Rookie of the Year in the Cup Series. He also has 13 Truck Series starts, winning once last season at Michigan International Speedway.

“I’m very excited to be back in a Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series car for the next two weekends, and I can’t thank BK Racing and JAS Expedited Trucking enough for making it happen,” said Moffitt. “I have only raced Watkins Glen once in a K&N car, but it was a great race and I finished 3rd. I can’t wait to race the Glen in the No. 83 Toyota Camry this weekend and Michigan next week.”

“I have been watching Brett display his ability to drive at the Cup level for many years,” said Ron Devine, Owner of BK Racing. “He is a big part of the Toyota family, and we are very excited to have him in our car for the next two races.”

BK Racing PR