Landon Cassill Watkins Glen Preview

Cassill on Watkins Glen

"I like road course racing. I wish we did more of it. I feel like every time we go to a road course, I kind of don’t get the hang of it until the end of the week, so I’d love to go more often and have more laps under my belt because I think road course racing is fun. And it seems like our race cars put on a good show at road courses, especially at Watkins Glen.



"The two road courses we go to, Watkins Glen and Sonoma, are so different. The Glen is really fast. There’s a lot of aero involved, so you have to bring a good car. You have to have a good set-up to even have a chance. We will work really hard on getting our Jacob Companies Ford handling well in race trim on Saturday so that we can have a good day on Sunday."

FRM PR