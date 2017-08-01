NBC Sports Group Presents 15 Hours of NASCAR Cup & XFINITY Series Trackside Coverage from “The Glen”

NBC Sports Group shifts into its sixth week of live 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series and XFINITY Series racing, with 15 hours of trackside coverage from historic Watkins Glen International, in Watkins Glen, N.Y. NBC Sports Group’s coverage, from its first road course race of 2017, begins Saturday at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with XFINITY Series racing, and culminates Sunday at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, with Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series racing.

Kyle Busch’s victory last Sunday at Pocono Raceway secured his place as the 13th driver to make the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs. With only five races left before the Playoffs begin, Chase Elliott, Jamie McMurray, and Matt Kenseth currently hold the three remaining spots in the Playoffs based on points, but have yet to secure a race win to guarantee their positions.

In addition to live television coverage on NBCSN, NBCSports.com and the NBC Sports app – NBC Sports Group’s live streaming product for desktops, mobile devices, tablets, and connected TVs – will provide comprehensive streaming coverage of this weekend’s NASCAR action.

MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES RACING FROM WATKINS GLEN – SUNDAY AT 3 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports Group kicks off its Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series coverage from Watkins Glen International this Saturday at 10 a.m. ET on NBCSN, with first practice. A 30-minute edition of NASCAR America will air at noon ET on NBCSN, followed by final practice at 12:30 p.m. ET.

Sunday’s coverage begins with qualifying at noon ET on NBCSN. A special 90-minute edition of NASCAR America kicks off at 1 p.m. ET, and leads into NBC Sports Group’s pre-race show, Countdown to Green, at 2:30 p.m. ET. NASCAR Cup Series racing begins at 3 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and is followed by a live on-site NASCAR Cup Series post-race show. NBCSN wraps up coverage at 6:30 p.m. ET, with Victory Lap, NBC Sports Group’s NASCAR post-race show, originating from Stamford, Conn.

Veteran motorsports announcer Leigh Diffey (@leighdiffey) will serve as the play-by-play commentator for this weekend’s NASCAR coverage, while lead NASCAR race announcer Rick Allen (@Rickallenracing) is on assignment for NBC Sports Group’s coverage of the IAAF World Track & Field Championships. Daytona 500 winning crew chief Steve Letarte (@steveletarte), and “The Mayor” of NASCAR Jeff Burton (@Jeffburton), will join Diffey to call the race.

Krista Voda (@KristaVoda) will host pre- and post-race coverage alongside auto racing icon Kyle Petty (@Kylepetty), and Hall of Fame driver Dale Jarrett. Marty Snider (@HeyMartysnider), Kelli Stavast (@Kellistavast), Dave Burns (@tvdaveburns) and Parker Kligerman (@Pkligerman) will report from pit road. In addition, features reporter Rutledge Wood (@rutledgewood) will explore the racing history of Watkins Glen, and bring viewers closer to the Finger Lakes region of upstate New York.

XFINITY SERIES COVERAGE FROM WATKINS GLEN – SATURDAY AT 2 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

NBC Sports Group’s XFINITY Series coverage from Watkins Glen begins this Friday, with first practice at noon ET, followed by final practice at 2:30 p.m. ET. Coverage of both practice sessions will be available on NBCsports.com and the NBC Sports app. Coverage continues Saturday, with XFINITY Series qualifying at 11 a.m. ET on NBCSN. Pre-race Countdown to Green coverage starts at 1:30 p.m. ET on NBCSN. Race coverage begins at 2 p.m. ET on NBCSN, and is followed by a live on-site NASCAR XFINITY Series post-race show.

RYAN BLANEY JOINS NASCAR AMERICA FROM NASCAR HALL OF FAME – TONIGHT AT 5 P.M. ET ON NBCSN

Tonight at 5 p.m. ET, Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver Ryan Blaney will join host Kelli Stavast, analysts Kyle Petty and Jeff Burton, from the Hall of Honor, at the NASCAR Hall of Fame, in Charlotte, N.C.

The driver of Wood Brothers Racing’s No. 21 Ford will discuss his upcoming transition to Team Penske in 2018, his first Cup Series win this season in Pocono, and his broad range of interests outside the track.

As part of NBCSN’s comprehensive coverage of the 2017 NASCAR season, NASCAR America will present a live show each week from the NASCAR Hall of Fame. Each live episode will include an in-depth interview with an active driver, and highlight their journey to professional racing.

MATT DIBENEDETTO JOINS NATE RYAN’S NASCAR ON NBC PODCAST

Driver of Go Fas Racing’s No 32 Ford, Matt DiBennedetto, joins NBCSports.com’s lead motorsports writer, Nate Ryan (@nateryan), on this week’s NASCAR on NBC podcast. DiBenedetto will discuss how the 15-employee Go Fas Racing team has remained competitive during the 2017 season, garnering an eighth-place finish last weekend in Indianapolis, and a ninth-place finish in the Daytona 500. The NASCAR on NBC podcast is available on NASCAR Talk, Apple Podcasts, AudioBoom, Google Play, Spotify, Stitcher and podcasting apps. For more info click here.

NBC Sports’ weekly race recap podcast, Monday Morning Donuts, hosted by Carolyn Manno (@carolynmanno) and Parker Kligerman, is also available on Apple Podcasts and Stitcher, with new episodes available each Monday.

