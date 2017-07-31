BK Racing, Corey LaJoie Have A Solid Day At Pocono

31 Jul 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
16 times
Yesterday was a good day for Corey LaJoie and BK Racing at Pocono Raceway. Sponsored by American Hockey League team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, LaJoie raced in the top 25 and top 20 for the majority of the Overton’s 400, and he finished out the day with a 25th place finish for the No. 23 Toyota Camry.
 
“After some bad luck at Indy, it felt good to rebound for a top 25,” said LaJoie. “I'm feeling more comfortable each week behind the wheel, and the cars are improving every race. It was cool to carry the Lehigh Valley Phantoms on board this week and give those guys a good run.”
 
Steven B. Wilson

