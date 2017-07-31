Patrick Finishes 15th at Pocono

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-50):

● Danica Patrick started 22nd and finished 23rd.

● The No. 10 Code 3 Associates/One Cure Ford was collected in an accident on lap one, leaving the car with minimal front-end damage.

● Patrick battled to the fourth position on lap 27 before crew chief Billy Scott called her to the pits on lap 30. Patrick took four fresh tires, fuel and wedge adjustments.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 51-100):

● Started 20th and finished third. Earned eight stage points.

● Scott called Patrick to pit road during a lap-70 caution, where the team changed four tires, added fuel and made more wedge adjustments. Patrick restarted in the 13th position.

● Patrick battled her way to third after several cars took green-flag pit stops toward the end of Stage 2.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 101-160):

● Started 12th and finished 15th.

● Scott called Patrick back to the pits for a scheduled green-flag stop on lap 130. The No. 10 Code 3 Associates/One Cure Ford got four new tires and fuel.

● Once the field cycled through green-flag pit stops, Patrick ran in the 15th position for the remainder of the race.

Notes:

● This was Patrick’s 10th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Pocono Raceway and her 175th career NASCAR Cup Series start.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 21 laps.

● Sixteen of the 38 drivers in the Overton’s 400 finished on the lead lap.

● Kyle Busch won the Overton’s 400 from the pole to score his 39th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Pocono Raceway. His margin of victory over second-place Kevin Harvick was 6.178 seconds.

● Martin Truex Jr. leads the championship standings with 823 points and has an 85-point margin over his nearest pursuer, Kyle Larson.

Danica Patrick, driver of the No. 10 Code 3 Associates/One Cure Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“The Code 3 Associates Ford team did a great job today getting us another top-15. We have really gained some consistency over the past few weekends. I think we’re going to put together more top-15s and top-10s this season as long as we can stay out of trouble and finish the race.”

Next Up:

The next event on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series schedule is the I Love New York 355k at The Glen on Sunday, Aug. 6 at Watkins Glen (N.Y.) International. The event starts at 3 p.m. EDT with live coverage provided by NBCSN.

