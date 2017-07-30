Clint Bowyer Sixth At Pocono

30 Jul 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
12 times
Clint Bowyer Sixth At Pocono Getty Images for NASCAR

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-50):

Clint Bowyerstarted seventh, finished eighth to earn three race points.

Fell back to 13th in opening laps because his car was loose in the corners.

Told crew he needed to turn better, especially in first turn.

 

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 51-100):

Started ninth and finished first to earn 10 race points.

Led the final five laps for his first stage victory of the season.

Climbed into the top-five for the first time on lap 66.

 

Final Stage Recap (Laps 101-160):

Started 11th and finished sixth.

Pitted under green with 35 laps remaining.

Said his car was growing looser as the race neared the final laps.

Climbed as high as fifth in the final stage before finishing sixth.

 

Notes:

● Bowyer scored his ninth top-10 finish of 2017.

● This was Bowyer’s 10th top-10 finish in 24 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono.

●  Bowyer led five laps in Stage 2.

●  There were five caution periods for a total of 21 laps.

●  Kyle Busch won the Overton’s 400 to score his 39th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Pocono.

●  Bowyer remains 17th in the 16-driver playoff standings just 17 points behind Matt Kenseth.

●  Martin Truex Jr. leads the championship standings with 823 points, holding a 87-point advantage over his nearest pursuer, Kyle Larson.

 

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Nature’s Bakery/Feeding America Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“Our Ford was good all weekend. We unloaded a fast car. This is the best car that we’ve unloaded in quite some time. A little bit different build. Hopefully this is what we’re looking for, what I’m looking for, and build on this.”

 

TSC PR

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Steven B. Wilson

Follow us on Twitter @SpeedwayDigest

Latest from Steven B. Wilson

More in this category: « Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing Team Finish 30th at Pocono Bayne Finishes 20th in Pocono »
back to top