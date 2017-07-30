Clint Bowyer Sixth At Pocono

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-50):

● Clint Bowyerstarted seventh, finished eighth to earn three race points.

● Fell back to 13th in opening laps because his car was loose in the corners.

● Told crew he needed to turn better, especially in first turn.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 51-100):

● Started ninth and finished first to earn 10 race points.

● Led the final five laps for his first stage victory of the season.

●Climbed into the top-five for the first time on lap 66.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 101-160):

● Started 11th and finished sixth.

● Pitted under green with 35 laps remaining.

● Said his car was growing looser as the race neared the final laps.

● Climbed as high as fifth in the final stage before finishing sixth.

Notes:

● Bowyer scored his ninth top-10 finish of 2017.

● This was Bowyer’s 10th top-10 finish in 24 career NASCAR Cup Series starts at Pocono.

● Bowyer led five laps in Stage 2.

● There were five caution periods for a total of 21 laps.

● Kyle Busch won the Overton’s 400 to score his 39th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Pocono.

● Bowyer remains 17th in the 16-driver playoff standings just 17 points behind Matt Kenseth.

● Martin Truex Jr. leads the championship standings with 823 points, holding a 87-point advantage over his nearest pursuer, Kyle Larson.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Nature’s Bakery/Feeding America Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“Our Ford was good all weekend. We unloaded a fast car. This is the best car that we’ve unloaded in quite some time. A little bit different build. Hopefully this is what we’re looking for, what I’m looking for, and build on this.”

TSC PR