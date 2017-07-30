RCR Post Race Report - Pennsylvania 400

"Our Caterpillar Chevrolet was loose in Turn 1 and tight in Turn 3 for most of the race. We had some pit strategy scenarios and we chose to go for the stage points in Stage 2 which was good for our team. But I found with our overall handling, our speed was in line with the six to seven cars in front of us and when you are all running equal, it's tough to pass. We definitely have improved our race package from when we raced here in the spring. I'm happy to see our team starting to make the turn for a change to have a strong run during the Playoffs."