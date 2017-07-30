Kyle Busch will start on the pole at Pocono Raceway on Sunday in his No. 18 Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing. Busch, a native of Las Vegas, posted a 50.175, 179.372 mph. in the final round to earn the top spot.

The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series driver goes into the weekend looking for redemption. Last weekend at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Busch started on the pole and dominated the event by leading 87 of the 160 circuits. However on lap 112, while racing with Martin Truex Jr. for the lead, the two drivers crashed in turn one and did not finish the event.

Busch barely advanced into round two of knockout qualifying as he sat 24th on the leaderboard. In round two, Busch sat second behind teammate Denny Hamlin.

Truex, who trailed Kyle Busch in second for most of the Brickyard 400 last weekend, will start the Overton’s 400 in the runner-up spot. Truex posted a 50.317, 178.866 mph. In the final round of knockout qualifying.

Truex paced round one of knockout qualifying and sat third on the leaderboard at the end of round two.

Jamie McMurray will round out the top three starters in Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway. The veteran racer from Joplin, Mo., posted a 50.552, 178.034 mph.

McMurray will go for his third top five and 12th top 10 finish of the season.

The Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway will get underway at 3:18 p.m. ET. live on NBCSN. The Motor Racing Network and SiriusXM Channel 90 will carry the live radio broadcast.