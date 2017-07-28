The Lehigh Valley Phantoms Join BK Racing and Corey Lajoie for Pocono

Professional ice hockey team, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, will be on board the No. 23 Toyota Camry of Corey LaJoie for this Sunday’s Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway. Based in Allentown, Pennsylvania, the Lehigh Valley Phantoms are the proud American Hockey League (AHL) affiliate of the National Hockey League (NHL) Philadelphia Flyers.

The Phantoms, who recently announced their 2017-18 regular season schedule - that opens up on October 7, 2017 inside of PPL Center in Allentown - are coming off a very successful 2016-17 campaign which saw the team qualify for the Calder Cup Playoffs for the first time in the Lehigh Valley.

"We are excited for this opportunity to team up with BK Racing and showcase the Lehigh Valley Phantoms to not only our community and the national motor sports audience, but also a chance to expose NASCAR fans around the world to the great sport of ice hockey," said Jim Brooks, Co-Owner of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. "We feel this will be a unique and fun way for our fan base and supporters to feel proud of the Phantoms and further enhance their enjoyment of the race. We wish the best to Corey and the rest of the team on Sunday."

“This is a very cool sponsorship for me,” said Corey LaJoie. “I’ve always been a huge sports fan, so I’m proud to be representing the Lehigh Valley Phantoms this weekend at Pocono.”

“We are very excited to help the Phantoms promote their upcoming season,” said Doug Fritz, Chief Marketing Officer of BK Racing. “A lot of NASCAR fans are also hockey fans, so it’s great that BK Racing can bring these two sports together.”

"The Pocono Raceway is a wonderful asset for our community and I can't wait to see the car out there on the track," added Rob Brooks, Co-Owner of the Lehigh Valley Phantoms. "We've got some fast skaters out on the ice, but I believe this will be the first time we've ever seen the Phantoms logo approach speeds of 200 miles per hour."

BK Racing PR