Blaney Returns to Site of First Cup Win Looking for Season Sweep

Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team return to Pocono Raceway, site of their historic June victory, looking for a season sweep when the green flag flies for the Overton’s 400.



The team’s first visit to Pocono brought Blaney’s first career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series win and the 99th for the legendary Wood Brothers Racing Team. A season sweep would be the first since 2014 (Dale Earnhardt Jr.) and the first since 1985 (Bill Elliott) for a Ford driver. A second trip to victory lane at Pocono would be the 100th for the Wood Brothers.



The June win on the Tricky Triangle punched Blaney’s NASCAR Playoff ticket and he now sits in seventh place in the playoff standings.



RYAN BLANEY



On returning to the site of his first Cup win:



“I don't feel any different going into this race than last time. Just another racetrack. Maybe we have a little more confidence and brings back a lot of memories.”



On navigating the tunnel turn at Pocono:



“It is probably the toughest corner of Pocono. Re-starts are really tough whether you think you get jumbled up and shift down to third (gear) or stay in fourth, that’s a corner where you’re in between. In one and three you’re always shifting into third. That corner is kind of up in the air and you have to gauge the situation and figure out what to do and not get taken advantage of. It’s definitely one of the tightest corners to try to get through. It takes a while to get used to it and we’re still getting used to it. It’s a difficult spot but it’s a good opportunity spot nonetheless.”



Ford Performance PR