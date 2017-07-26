Unique Pretzel Bakery Joins Whitt TriStar No. 72

Cole Whitt, driver of the TriStar Motorsports No. 72 entry will return to Pocono Raceway this weekend to compete in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) with Unique Pretzel Bakery as primary sponsor.

Unique Pretzel Bakery, a six-generation, family-owned and operated business based in Reading, Pennsylvania is an official partner of Pocono Raceway. Producing pretzels since the late 1800's, they have become a leader in the snack food industry. In 2016, Unique Pretzel Bakery was named "Snack Producer of the Year" by Snack Food and Wholesale Bakery, a leading trade publication.

"We'd like to welcome Unique Pretzel Bakery to the TriStar family," says Whitt. "We appreciate their support and look forward to a fun weekend in Pocono."

Located in the heart of the Poconos in Long Pond, Pocono Raceway is known for its un-conventional triangular shape known as the "Tricky Triangle" where Whitt has seven previous MENCS starts completing 1084 laps, with a best finish of 21st. Coming off of a dramatic ending last weekend at Indianapolis Speedway where Whitt clinched a 12th place finish, he and the No. 72 team are ready to trick the triangle.

TriStar Motorsports PR