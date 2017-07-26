Landon Cassill Pocono Preview

Cassill on Pocono

"I just always love going to Pocono. I think it’s a great track, and I think it’s underrated. I think that the Mattioli family and the staff do a great job and bring a lot of people out there. So, I’m a big fan of Pocono. I’m also going to be at their Fan Fest on Friday. Definitely want to give a shout-out to Brandon Igdalsky and his team for really digging in with the concept of the enhanced race weekend with the Fan Fest on Friday. And I’m more than happy to be there to help out.



"Love's Travel Stops is back on our Ford Fusion this weekend. With the stages this year, Pocono offers opportunities for some different strategies to get stage points, so we'll look for those opportunities for our Love's Ford to be up front. We also have ModSpace as an associate partner this weekend. They provide temporary and permanent modular buildings for mobile offices, storage and things like that -- we even see some at the race track sometimes. They've been a Front Row Motorsports partner in years past, so it's great to have them back again."



Meet Landon

Friday, July 28, 5:30pm - Fan Fest (Pocono Raceway Infield)

FRM PR