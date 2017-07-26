Chase Elliott to Guest Host a Segment on Tonight's Grand Ole Opry

NASCAR star Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 24 NAPA Chevy for Hendrick Motorsports, will make an appearance tonight at the legendary Grand Ole Opry, where he will guest host a segment of the popular live radio show on “country’s most famous stage.” Tonight’s show will be highlighted with appearances by country music stars Scotty McCreery and Rhonda Vincent and popular Knoxville comedian Henry Cho, among others. Elliott, an avid fan of country music, will host the 7:30-8 p.m. (CT) segment.

Fans outside of Nashville can listen live on WSM 650 by downloading the free app, or by streaming the show live online at https://www.opry.com/tunein. Elliott’s Opry guest-host segment is part of a daylong media tour in Nashville where he is promoting the upcoming Bass Pro Shops NRA Night Race week at Bristol Motor Speedway, Aug. 16-19. For tickets and more information about the race, please visit www.bmstix.com.

BMS PR