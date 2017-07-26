Ford Performance Reaction to Blaney/Menard News

FORD PERFORMANCE COMMENT ON RYAN BLANEY TO PENSKE THIRD CAR:

DAVE PERICAK, Global Director, Ford Performance

"Ryan has certainly earned this opportunity with Team Penske. We knew all along that his time with the Wood Brothers was dependent on adding another car at Team Penske, but what he has accomplished with the Wood Brothers is impressive and he has played a key role in returning the 21 car to victory lane. Right now, we're all committed to getting the Wood Brothers their 100th win and a season championship this year."

FORD PERFORMANCE COMMENT ON PAUL MENARD TO WOOD BROTHERS 21 FORD:

DAVE PERICAK, Global Director, Ford Performance

"We're excited to welcome Paul back into the Ford fold, and look forward to having him a part of the Wood Brothers team. He's a veteran driver and will fit in very well with the Wood Brothers and their program. The additional support from Menard's helps solidifies their full-time status, and we are confident that the great progress the Wood Brothers have made the last two seasons will continue."

Ford Performance PR