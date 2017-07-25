Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Performance on Brad Keselowski contract extension: "We are extremely happy to secure Brad's renewal with Team Penske. Brad is an integral part of our Ford NASCAR program, and we appreciate his leadership within the team and among the drivers in this sport. We look forward to helping him take Ford and Team Penske to victory lane many more times in the years ahead."
Ford Performance: Dave Pericak Reaction to Brad Keselowski Contract Extension
25 Jul 2017 Steven B. Wilson
