Ford Performance: Dave Pericak Reaction to Brad Keselowski Contract Extension

25 Jul 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
10 times
Dave Pericak, Global Director, Ford Performance on Brad Keselowski contract extension:  "We are extremely happy to secure Brad's renewal with Team Penske.  Brad is an integral part of our Ford NASCAR program, and we appreciate his leadership within the team and among the drivers in this sport.  We look forward to helping him take Ford and Team Penske to victory lane many more times in the years ahead."

Steven B. Wilson

