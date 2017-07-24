Remembering Mark Smith TriStar Motorsports Team Owner

Mark C. Smith, 63, of Mooresville, NC, passed away peacefully in his home on July 22, 2017 surrounded by loved ones after a long and private battle with cancer.

Mark is survived by his high school sweetheart and wife of 43 years Kathy and their 3 children Amy, Bryan, and Kevin. He is also survived by his mother Shirley Smith, brothers Jack (Sue and family) Smith, and Matt (Tammy and family) Smith, stepdad Jack Gundlach, stepsister Suzanne (Jack and family) Harsha, stepbrother Jack (Lynette and family) Gundlach. He is preceded in death by his dad John H. Smith and sister Sharla Mattox.

Mark's first love and priority was his family but racing was his passion. He began his racing career building engines for his brother Jack's drag car in the 1970's. Mark moved his family from the West coast to pursue a career in NASCAR. Mark was a man of integrity. As owner of TriStar Motorsports and Pro Motor Engines, he was known for being a hands-on owner, always willing to help where needed and provide a story or laugh. After nearly 3 decades in NASCAR, Mark's impact can be felt throughout the garage area and race community.

In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made to Victory Junction Gang victoryjunction.org or NOVA (National Organization for Vehicle Access, part of the BraunAbility) novafunding.org

Mark's family would like to thank Dr. Bachelor, Dr. Krumdieck and staff, Catawba Regional Hospice, and especially his nurses Denise and Linda.

5-8 PM , Tuesday, August 1, 2017 , at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville. They have created a Facebook page where you are encouraged to leave a story for the family to enjoy. ( The family will receive friends from, at Cavin-Cook Funeral Home, Mooresville. They have created a Facebook page where you are encouraged to leave a story for the family to enjoy. ( facebook.com/Remembering- Mark-Smith-301261653675224

TriStar Motorsports, currently fielding the No. 14 in the XFINITY Series and the No. 72 in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, will steadfastly continue operations under the leadership and management of Bryan Smith, son of Mark Smith. "It was dad's dream to own and operate a NASCAR team. He devoted his life to that dream and his family plans to honor his wishes by continuing our efforts in his memory", said Bryan Smith.

