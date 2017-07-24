Dick Stevens Jerky Joins Go Fas Racing For 2017

Fresh off of their best-ever finish, an eighth-place run at Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Go Fas Racing is proud to announce that Dick Stevens Jerky will be joining Matt DiBenedetto and the Go Fas Racing team as a partner, beginning this weekend for the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Overton's 400.

Dick Stevens Jerky is a jerky trail mix born out of adventure and a desire to have bold flavored snacks to match your bold lifestyle. The extreme blend combines delicious, gluten-free, and low-sodium beef jerky with even more extras like walnuts, macadamia nuts, dried cranberries, blueberries, goji berries, and sunflower seeds. There is also a turkey jerky blend for those needing something a little leaner. Low in cholesterol and saturated fat, this is an incredible snack that will sustain and delight you. Slip one of these portable bags into your pack and fuel your muscles on your next climbing/hiking/skiing/ mountain biking adventure! Live Hard, Snack Well!

"It's so great to have Dick Stevens Jerky join us this season" DiBenedetto said. "I know I've said it a million times, but I'm having so much fun this season with our team, sponsors, and fans, and it's phenomenal that we get to work with cool companies like Jeff's. I look forward to getting them to the racetrack this weekend and really getting to know their brand more as we build our relationship. Being workout focused like I am, I think this is a great product that I can honestly relate to. Low sodium, gluten free, high in protein, and great for people on the run like me."

"We are really excited on this great opportunity to have our product on a national level. This is our first time sponsoring a NASCAR team, and we are looking forward to it very much. NASCAR fans are the most brand loyal out of any sport," said Jeff Eckert, Founder and President of Dick Stevens Brands.

"Jerky and trail mix have always been two of my favorite grab and go items while traveling on the road" said owner Archie St.Hilaire. "I believe Jeff has hit a home run with the combination of two easily accessible and satisfying snacks."

