RCR Post Race Report - Brickyard 400

Strong Run Spoiled By Unavoidable Late-Race Crash for Austin Dillon and the Dow Molykote Smart Lubrication Chevrolet Team
"It just seemed like our race strategy never played out in our favor today. Near the end of the race, everybody got bunched up there. The No. 6 car got hooked to us and I was forced to get out of the car. I thought I'd still able to at least roll and we could have finished the race. There was a lot of blocking going on out there with drivers trying to win one of our biggest races in the Brickyard 400. Everybody wants it. Hopefully it's good for the fans to see the aggression out of all of the drivers. We all want it really bad. I wanted it really bad for everyone at Dow and for Molykote."
- Austin Dillon
Paul Menard Finishes 16th in Valvoline/
Menards Chevrolet Despite Damage on Last Restart
"This was definitely a wild race. Between the weather early on and all of the cautions throughout the race, it made for an interesting day. The Valvoline/Menards Chevrolet was solid each run, but we needed some more rear grip off the corners. Matt Borland made the call to gamble on fuel mileage in the final stage, but those cautions evened things out for the rest of the field. I was lucky enough to miss a lot of those wrecks, but when the No. 11 car cut a tire in front of me on the last restart I had nowhere to go. Despite the damage, we were still able to finish the race."
- Paul Menard
|Ryan Newman and The VELVEETA Shells and Cheese Team Outlast Two Overtime Restarts to Finish Third at
Indianapolis Motor Speedway
"During the last couple of restarts there was a lot of adrenaline going through the gearbox, I guess. Just guys running over each other. We were close, even though we didn't have the best race car. We had a good long run car, but we were horrible on restarts and that is what we needed at the end. The overtimes were crazy. It's just the opposite of what you expect sometimes when you see a bunch of green-flag runs when we get the caution flags, they just breed more caution flags. Guys are a little out of control, but good run for the VELVEETA Shells & Cheese Chevrolet. I'm proud of the guys on the No. 31 team. We've made some big improvements. We've got some more work to do, but we're making gains."
- Ryan Newman
