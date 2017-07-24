RCR Post Race Report - Brickyard 400

" This was definitely a wild race. Between the weather early on and all of the cautions throughout the race, it made for an interesting day. The Valvoline/Menards Chevrolet was solid each run, but we needed some more rear grip off the corners. Matt Borland made the call to gamble on fuel mileage in the final stage, but those cautions evened things out for the rest of the field. I was lucky enough to miss a lot of those wrecks, but when the No. 11 car cut a tire in front of me on the last restart I had nowhere to go. Despite the damage, we were still able to finish the race."