Kurt Busch Finishes Disappointing 29th at Indy

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-50):

● Kurt Busch started 12th, finished 13th.

● Busch brought the Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford Fusion to pit road on lap 32 for four tires, fuel and chassis and tire pressure adjustments. He indicated that the car lacked grip and its handling was tight.

● The car was serviced again on lap 52 for four tires, fuel and chassis and tire pressure adjustments to get it back to its original setup.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 51-100):

● Started 12th, finished 13th.

● Busch pitted on lap 72 for four tires and a tire pressure adjustment, telling the crew the car was just a bit loose. Eight cars stayed out, so he restarted 19th.

● The No. 41 Ford made slight contact with the No. 42 car driven by Kyle Larson, but was able to continue.

● Busch pitted on lap 102 for four tires, fuel and chassis and tire pressure adjustments.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 101-160):

● Started 11th, finished 29th.

● Busch pitted on lap 132 for four tires and fuel.

● The No. 41 Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford Fusion was involved a multicar accident with Clint Bowyer and Erik Jones on lap 149 that ended Busch’s race.

Notes:

● This was Busch’s 17th Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series start at Indianapolis and his 596th career NASCAR Cup Series start.

● There were 14 caution periods for a total of 55 laps.

● Sixteen of the 40 drivers in the Brickyard 400 finished on the lead lap.

● Kasey Kahne won the Brickyard 400 to score his 18th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Indianapolis. Brad Keselowski was second as the race ended under caution.

● Martin Truex Jr. leads the championship standings with 780 points, holding a 48-point advantage over his nearest pursuer, Larson.

Kurt Busch, driver of the No. 41 Monster Energy/Haas Automation Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“Cars were spinning in front of me. (Clint) Bowyer went left, the 77 (Erik Jones) was going right – I tried to shoot the middle and Bowyer ricocheted back up onto the track. I was in the wrong place at the wrong time.”

TSC PR