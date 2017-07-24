Clint Bowyer 30th At Indianapolis

24 Jul 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
9 times
Clint Bowyer 30th At Indianapolis

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-50):

Clint Bowyer started 18th, finished 11th.

Bowyer started well, moving to 12th by the end of lap two.

Heavy rain stopped the race on lap 11. The race restarted after an hour and 47 minutes.

Bowyer climbed to 11th before the stage’s conclusion.

 

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 51-100):

Started 10th and finished 17th.

Bowyer climbed as high as eighth as he turned similar lap times as the leaders.

Crew made air pressure adjustments to help the car handle better in traffic.

 

Final Stage Recap (Laps 101-167):

Started 14th and finished 30th.

Climbed to 10th with 54 laps to go.

Moved to seventh with 49 laps remaining after he narrowly dodged a wreck involving the two leaders.

Raced in sixth when he pitted under green for fuel and tires with 30 to go.

With 12 laps to go, Bowyer made contact with the spinning car of Paul Menard, then slammed into the inside wall before he was struck by Kurt Busch.

Bowyer was uninjured, but the No. 14 sustained severe damage and could not continue.

 

Notes:

● There were 14 caution periods for a total of 55 laps.

●  Kasey Kahne won the Brickyard 400 to score his 18th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Indianapolis.

● Martin Truex Jr. leads the championship standings with 780 points with a 48-point advantage over his nearest pursuer, Kyle Larson.

 

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Mobil 1/Rush Truck Centers Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“It was a pretty hard hit, and then somebody hit me again. I don’t know when. It felt like they did. Definitely wasn’t needed for sure. We’ll regroup. This is a strong team. I’m proud of the 14 bunch. I’m proud of their effort. We were a little bit off in practices and things like that, qualifying. We found a way to make it better for the race. I think we were going to have a single-digit finish. It just wasn’t our day.”

 

Steven B. Wilson

