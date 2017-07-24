Clint Bowyer 30th At Indianapolis

Stage 1 Recap (Laps 1-50):

● Clint Bowyer started 18th, finished 11th.

● Bowyer started well, moving to 12th by the end of lap two.

● Heavy rain stopped the race on lap 11. The race restarted after an hour and 47 minutes.

● Bowyer climbed to 11th before the stage’s conclusion.

Stage 2 Recap (Laps 51-100):

● Started 10th and finished 17th.

● Bowyer climbed as high as eighth as he turned similar lap times as the leaders.

● Crew made air pressure adjustments to help the car handle better in traffic.

Final Stage Recap (Laps 101-167):

● Started 14th and finished 30th.

● Climbed to 10th with 54 laps to go.

● Moved to seventh with 49 laps remaining after he narrowly dodged a wreck involving the two leaders.

● Raced in sixth when he pitted under green for fuel and tires with 30 to go.

● With 12 laps to go, Bowyer made contact with the spinning car of Paul Menard, then slammed into the inside wall before he was struck by Kurt Busch.

● Bowyer was uninjured, but the No. 14 sustained severe damage and could not continue.

Notes:

● There were 14 caution periods for a total of 55 laps.

● Kasey Kahne won the Brickyard 400 to score his 18th career Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series victory, his first of the season and his first at Indianapolis.

● Martin Truex Jr. leads the championship standings with 780 points with a 48-point advantage over his nearest pursuer, Kyle Larson.

Clint Bowyer, driver of the No. 14 Mobil 1/Rush Truck Centers Ford Fusion for Stewart-Haas Racing:

“It was a pretty hard hit, and then somebody hit me again. I don’t know when. It felt like they did. Definitely wasn’t needed for sure. We’ll regroup. This is a strong team. I’m proud of the 14 bunch. I’m proud of their effort. We were a little bit off in practices and things like that, qualifying. We found a way to make it better for the race. I think we were going to have a single-digit finish. It just wasn’t our day.”

