Blaney Puts Quick Lane Ford Fusion Among The Top 10 In Indy Qualifying

Ryan Blaney advanced through the three rounds of qualifying at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on Saturday and earned the 10th starting spot for Sunday’s Brickyard 400.



It was his 14th top-10 qualifying effort in 20 races this season and his sixth in the past seven races.



Blaney’s No. 21 Quick Lane Ford Fusion was among the fastest cars throughout the day on Saturday. He was eighth fastest in the opening practice with a best lap at 184.453 miles per hour then posted the third-best lap in the second and final session with a lap at 185.816 mph.



In qualifying he was 10th in the opening round with a lap at 185.935 mph. In Round Two, he was 12th fastest with a lap at 184.657 mph. He turned a lap at 184.615 mph in the final round to secure 10th place in the starting order.



“It's not a bad starting spot,” Blaney said in his post-qualifying comments. “It's a good place to go on Sunday.



“I thought we got a little better from the second to third round, and that's good. We slowed down and probably didn’t make the best adjustment after the first round.”



Still, he and the Quick Lane team get one of the better picks of pit stalls and will start the race with good track position.



“It’s good to start toward the front,” Blaney said. “That's what we always talk about.”



The Brickyard 400 is set to get the green flag just after 2:30 p.m. on Sunday with TV coverage on NBC.

WBR PR