Indy Preview: Moen Joins Whitt TriStar No. 72

Moen, the number-one faucet brand in America, has committed to serve as the primary sponsor of the No. 72 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series entry with driver Cole Whitt for this weekend's race at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway (IMS).

Moen is dedicated to designing and delivering beautiful products that last a lifetime - all over the world. They offer a diverse selection of thoughtfully designed kitchen and bath faucets, showerheads, accessories, bath safety products, garbage disposals and kitchen sinks for residential and commercial applications each delivering the best possible combination of meaningful innovation, useful features, and lasting value.

"I'm looking forward to having Moen back with us for Indy", said Whitt. "We've had an ongoing relationship for years and appreciate their continued support."

Having a previously established relationship with Whitt, it was a natural fit to have Moen adorn the hood of the No. 72 at the track most known for its iconic history, where Whitt has three previous MENCS starts, completing 487 laps at the 2.5-mile, quad-oval. Eager to cross the bricks and secure a solid finish, Whitt and the No. 72 team are ready for action at IMS.

Tristar PR