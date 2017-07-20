La Colombe® Joins Gray Gaulding and Premium Motorsports at the Pocono Raceway

La Colombe, a leading coffee roaster and ready-to-drink coffee disruptor, is proud to announce a partnership with Gray Gaulding and the Premium Motorsports team. Gaulding will drive the No.15 La Colombe Draft Latte Chevrolet in the upcoming Overton’s 400 at Pocono Raceway on July 30.

La Colombe is committed to fueling people and their missions with the revolutionary Draft Latte. The Draft Latte is a first-of-its-kind, ready-to-drink coffee beverage that delivers the full taste and texture of a true cold latte. With over 25,000 points of distribution within conventional retail, drug, and broadline food service, La Colombe is one of the category leaders in dollar growth and its new innovations are now available nationwide just in time for the racing flag to wave.

“I met with Gaulding when he was just 17 years old and he shared his dream to become one of the best drivers in the nation,” said Todd Carmichael, CEO and Co-Founder of La Colombe. “He inspired me with his drive and ambition. We, at La Colombe, are built on drive and ingenuity. We see what is possible and push to go beyond that. Gaulding is no different.”

La Colombe, who has changed the ready-to-drive beverage world through engineering and innovation, launched the Draft Latte nationwide back in February. Today the Draft Latte’s existing lineup includes the original Draft Latte, Vanilla Draft Latte, Mocha Draft Latte, Triple Draft Latte, Coconut Mocha Draft Latte, Coconut Draft Latte and the Chai Tea Draft Latte.

“I’ve known Todd (Carmichael) and Kyle (O’Brien) for a few years and we’ve looked at ways to partner but it had to be at the right time for La Colombe” said Gray Gaulding. “I’m excited to have the La Colombe Draft Latte car on track next week at Pocono. I’m looking forward to racing close to the La Colombe headquarters in Philadelphia.”

Don’t miss any of the action from Pocono Raceway and the Overton’s 400 broadcast live on NBC Sports, Motor Racing Network, and Sirius XM Chanel 90 on Sunday, July 30 at 3:00 p.m. EST.

For more information on Draft Latte, the nutritional value, or to find out which retailers is carrying the can, visit La Colombe’s website or follow along on social using #DraftLatte.

Gray Gaulding PR