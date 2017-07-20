Almirola Ready to Race on the Bricks at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

Aric Almirola made his return to the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series last weekend after missing seven races recovering from an acute compression fracture to his T5 Vertebra. Back into the swing, he looks to score a solid finish in the No. 43 Smithfield Ford at the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

Almirola has made six starts at Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup and in the XFINITY Series. He has a best start of fourth (2012) and finish of 17th (2013) in the Monster Energy Series. In his lone XFINITY Series start in 2015, he started eighth and finished 14th.