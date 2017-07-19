MENCS: NASCAR Issues Penalties Following New Hampshire Featured

19 Jul 2017
Monster Energy Cup Series News
0 times
MENCS: NASCAR Issues Penalties Following New Hampshire Getty Images for NASCAR

Two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams were issued penalties following the race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Both penalties were issued for lug nuts not improperly installed following the Overton’s 301 on Sunday.

Scott Graves, crew chief of the No. 19 Toyota of Daniel Suarez, has been fined $10,000.

Tony Gibson, crew chief for the No. 41 Ford of Kurt Busch, has also been fined $10,000.

There were no penalties issued over in the NASCAR XFINITY Series garage at New Hampshire.

The Camping World Truck Series was off and will be back in action on Wednesday at Eldora Speedway.

Rate this item
(0 votes)
Brett Winningham

Brett has been following the sport of NASCAR since the beginning of the 2006 NASCAR Sprint Cup season. Since Brett was 13, he has had a passion of chasing a job in sports that not many get the opportunity of doing. He has been in the NASCAR media since the middle of the 2010 season. Since then, he has been a part of many racing podcast shows to improve his talents. You can find him on twitter @NASCAR_Brett.

Latest from Brett Winningham

More in this category: « Kevin Harvick From Bakersfield to Indianapolis
back to top