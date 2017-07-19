Two Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series teams were issued penalties following the race weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Both penalties were issued for lug nuts not improperly installed following the Overton’s 301 on Sunday.

Scott Graves, crew chief of the No. 19 Toyota of Daniel Suarez, has been fined $10,000.

Tony Gibson, crew chief for the No. 41 Ford of Kurt Busch, has also been fined $10,000.

There were no penalties issued over in the NASCAR XFINITY Series garage at New Hampshire.

The Camping World Truck Series was off and will be back in action on Wednesday at Eldora Speedway.