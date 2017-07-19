David Ragan Indianapolis Preview

19 Jul 2017
Ragan on Indianapolis

"Indy is an amazing track to drive because it’s so flat, but it has so much grip. The way they’ve ground and diamond-cut the racetrack several years ago, the cars really have a lot of grip from the track surface. It kind of fools you going into Turn 1 for the first time. You feel like you’re going to have to use a ton of brakes and really slow down, but you can really carry a lot of speed. It’s very narrow, though, so there’s not a lot of room for error.

"All four corners are just a little different. They appear to be the same, but each has some different characteristics. I love driving and making laps at Indianapolis."

