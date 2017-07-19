David Ragan Indianapolis Preview

Ragan on Indianapolis

"Indy is an amazing track to drive because it’s so flat, but it has so much grip. The way they’ve ground and diamond-cut the racetrack several years ago, the cars really have a lot of grip from the track surface. It kind of fools you going into Turn 1 for the first time. You feel like you’re going to have to use a ton of brakes and really slow down, but you can really carry a lot of speed. It’s very narrow, though, so there’s not a lot of room for error.



"All four corners are just a little different. They appear to be the same, but each has some different characteristics. I love driving and making laps at Indianapolis."

FRM PR