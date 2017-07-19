Landon Cassill Indianapolis Preview

Cassill on Indianapolis

"Indy is amazing, knowing all the history. It’s crazy to stand on the fronstretch and see our big, heavy cars go that fast and still make it through Turn 1 as fast as they do. There’s just a lot of grip at that place. It’s a special track. The restarts are crazy – you’re three- or four-wide. And then you’ve got to just bottle into basically one groove at the end of the straightaway. Last year there was a lot of damage and a lot of attrition. So survival at that place is definitely key.



"It always seems like people bring their best cars to Indy. People invest a lot into that race. Our teammate, David Ragan, has been to a couple tests there this year, so that could help us out. We have CSX and the 'Play It Safe' message on our No. 34 Ford for the weekend, so we want to run well for them. As always, we want to encourage people to ‘play it safe’ around railroad tracks no matter where they are."

FRM PR