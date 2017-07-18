Daniel Suarez took home another top-10 finish at New Hampshire Motor Speedway on Sunday. Suarez, running in his first ever season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, tied his best finish of sixth at the 1.058-mile oval in the Overton’s 301.

It isn’t the first time that the native of Mexico had a sixth-place finish. At Dover International Speedway in June, after starting the AAA 400 in third, Suarez surpassed his previous best finish of seventh.

“It was a long day for sure, but, you know what, these guys never give up,” Suarez said after the race. “They worked hard all weekend long just to make adjustments to the car and try to make the car a little bit better. The race track changed pretty much all weekend with the VHT and with the weather. I think today has been the sunniest day of the whole weekend, so we had a couple issues there on the pit road leaving my box on the stop, but very proud of these guys. We made some good adjustments in the last couple runs we were able to overcome for a good finish.”

Suarez’s teammate Denny Hamlin led 54 circuits to deliver the first win of the season for Joe Gibbs Racing. Joe Gibbs Racing drivers Kyle Busch and Matt Kenseth also led laps at one point throughout the Overton’s 301. Hamlin scored his 30th career victory in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series since 2006.

Suarez hopes that the strong weekend at New Hampshire for the team will trigger momentum across the organization moving forward.

“This sport is built of momentum, so, you know, half of the season without wins it was something big, so now with Denny (Hamlin) finally getting one trip to victory lane, it’s a big deal for Joe Gibbs Racing and hopefully we can build on that and move forward,” Suarez said.

The reigning NASCAR XFINITY Series champion sits 18th in Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points. The 25-year old goes into the famed Indianapolis Motor Speedway looking to capture his first top-five finish in the series.

Despite leading 95 circuits, Kyle Busch took home a 12th-place finish. Busch was popped for speeding in section five multiple times towards the end of the race that hampered his day.

Kenseth scored a fourth-place finish in his No. 20 Toyota. The native from Wisconsin started third in his DeWalt Flexvolt Tools sponsored Toyota.