Ty Dillon Continues to Shine with Top-16 Finish at Loudon

Racing in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series comes with its ups and downs, despite a driver's status or tenure, and Ty Dillon has engaged each with a veteran's calm. He had a powerful performance at Daytona, where he charged to the lead in the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet SS, before encountering brake issues in Kentucky a week later on just lap 17. His maturity was never more evident than when he exhibited short-term memory upon his arrival in Loudon, NH, and focused only on rebounding from a tough night in the Bluegrass State.

While New Hampshire Motor Speedway has given Germain Racing fits in the past, the tide would quickly turn when they took to the starting grid on Sunday.

Dillon started 25th, but the moment the green flag set the field underway at the Magic Mile, the cars in front of him had a rearview mirror full of the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet. He immediately gathered five positions in as many laps, entering the top-20 and continuing his trek through the field. By the close of stage one, on lap 75, Dillon had collected 14 positions and found himself in 11th place.

The GEICO Chevy continued to run strong throughout the afternoon and the Germain Racing pit crew complemented Dillon's efforts by picking up positions on pit road during multiple stops. Dillon kept the GEICO machine in contention nearly the entire race and when the checkered flag brought 301-laps of racing to a close, he had out-hustled both Jamie McMurray and Dale Earnhardt, Jr., to the start/finish line to score a 16th place finish. His result marked the desired rebound from Kentucky and left Germain Racing excited to return to New Hampshire in September.

"We had a much-needed solid run today. Our No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet handled fairly well, but it was so hard to pass people and track position was key," Dillon said. "This team is just so resilient, and I'm proud of our effort today. This was definitely a day that will get us back on-track. I'm looking forward to getting to the Germain Racing shop tomorrow morning and starting on our notes for Indianapolis."

Next up for Germain Racing is a trip to the Racing Capital of the World for race number 20 of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series season.

Ty Dillon and the No. 13 GEICO Chevrolet SS will hit the track at Indianapolis Motor Speedway for the weekend's opening practice session on Saturday, July 22nd, at 9:00 AM (ET). Qualifying will follow at 6:15 PM (ET).

The Brantley Gilbert Big Machine Brickyard 400 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race is on Sunday, July 23rd, and it will be televised live on NBC beginning at 2:30 PM (ET). The IMS Radio Network will carry the live radio broadcast, along with SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

PMI PR