Blaney, Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Finish 19th at New Hampshire

After running in the top 10 for most of the day, Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Ford Fusion finished 19th in the Overton’s 301 at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.



Blaney, who started 15th, worked his way into the top 10 by lap 41 and scored three stage points with an eighth-place finish in Stage 1. Pit strategy put him in second place to start Stage 2 and he ended up in eighth again at the end of the second segment.



“I feel like we started out okay and I thought we made decent gains,” Blaney said. “About half way I thought the track changed and all that (traction compound) stuff got off of it. We kind of got a little worse. We tried the long run and I couldn’t really get it. It didn’t play out for us. That stinks. I didn’t get a great finish out of it. The first half of the day went pretty good. We just need to figure out how to finish out the second half.”



Despite the finish, Blaney remains seventh in the NASCAR Playoffs standings with his Pocono win and eight playoff points.



The next stop on the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series circuit is the Brickyard 400 on Sunday, July 23, at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The Wood Brothers’ No. 21 will be in its Quick Lane Tire and Auto Centers paint scheme for the Indy race that airs at 2:30 p.m. on NBCSN.



Ford Performance PR