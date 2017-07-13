Leavine Family Racing And McDowell Take New Approach At Loudon

Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are heading to New Hampshire Motor Speedway with a new short track package for the Overton’s 301.

During the team’s last trip to Loudon, McDowell drove the No. 95 Patina Rat Rod in an effort to connect with the hot rod community in New Hampshire. This weekend, McDowell will be driving his No. 95 WRL General Contractors Chevy, where he looks to wow fans in a different way, with his performance.

Last season, McDowell and LFR struggled in their 1.5-mile racing efforts and excelled at short tracks. This year the team has done extremely well at the 1.5-mile tracks and is looking to up their game at the short tracks during the remainder of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

McDowell looks to continue his best streak of finishes at Loudon and earn the team’s ninth Top-25 finish in a row. His current best finish at Loudon is 26th.

“Loudon is a great track,” said McDowell. “Our short track program used to be where we really had all of our solid runs. We struggled a little at Richmond and Phoenix this year, so we are going to Loudon with something different and trying a new short track package to see if we can’t make some headway. Obviously, we have to go there twice, so it’s an important race to try and get things right. It’s a fun race, and the fans are great, so I am looking forward to going to New Hampshire!”

As the halfway point in the 2017 MENCS season has arrived, McDowell currently holds the number one spot in completing the most laps this season. He has completed 5,164 laps, while the runner up has completed 5,138 laps.

The Overton’s 301 will take place on Sunday, July 16 at 3PM ET. Race fans can tune-in to NBCSN for live race coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for updates.

LFR PR