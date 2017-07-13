Bayne, Stenhouse Jr. to “Put on the Foil,” Meet Members of the Boston Bruins

This weekend, Tim Schaller and Brandon Carlo of the six-time Stanley Cup Champion Boston Bruins of the National Hockey League (NHL) will be visiting New Hampshire Motor Speedway to spend time with Roush Fenway Racing drivers Trevor Bayne and Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

“It’s pretty cool to have the guys from the Bruins come hang out with us here at the track,” said Bayne. “We got to meet a couple of the players last year and it’s neat to give these guys a front row seat into what it is we do every week.”

Schaller, who hails from Merrimack, N.H., lead the NASCAR XFINITY Series field to the green in the 2016 event at New Hampshire and has scored nine goals in 94 career games in the NHL, in addition to one tally during the Bruins 2016-2017 playoff run. Teammate Carlo, a second-round pick by the Bruins in 2015, recorded six goals in his first season with the team in 2016.

In collaboration with the New England Sports Network (NESN), the players will have a private meet and greet with the dynamic Roush Fenway duo prior to Sunday afternoon’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) race. At the completion of the meet and greet, the players will head to the pit box of the No. 17 Fastenal Ford to watch a portion the 301-Lap event.

“I hope that they have a great time out here,” added Stenhouse. “Hopefully we can avoid getting checked into the boards like those guys do and keep our Fastenal Ford clean all race long on Sunday.”

The MENCS event at New Hampshire Speedway is scheduled to begin live on Sunday, July 16 at 3:00 p.m. EST on NBCSN, PRN and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio Channel 90.

RFR PR