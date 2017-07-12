Mission for Blaney, MQL Racing in New Hampshire: Improve on 2016 Results, Solidify Playoff Position

Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team come to New Hampshire Motor Speedway for the Overton’s 301 with two missions in mind. One is to improve on their 11th- and 12th-place finishes last season in Loudon. The second is to further solidify their position in the NASCAR Playoff standings.



If Blaney and company achieve the first goal, the second should take care of itself.



The Wood Brothers Racing driver currently is seventh on the post-season chart with his Pocono win and eight playoff points. A win and/or some additional stage wins would go a long way toward giving his team an advantage when the playoffs begin in Chicago in September.



RYAN BLANEY



Comparing New Hampshire Motor Speedway to other Tracks:



“It’s really a blown-up Martinsville pretty much. Martinsville times two I guess you could say. There are some characteristics about Phoenix that you can apply to New Hampshire. Turns three and four at Phoenix are pretty similar to New Hampshire, really the whole race track.”



Looking for Improvement this Weekend:



“That’s another place we’re trying to get a handle on, both myself and the team. Short tracks have kind of been my downfall. I haven’t run great at New Hampshire before. We’ve been okay there but never in contention to run in the top five. We had a test there earlier in the season and it went fairly well. We learned a few things whether it was on my side driving or car set up wise to try to help us out. It’s a really tough race track and hopefully we can go there and keep improving. That’s all we look for.”



Ford Performance PR