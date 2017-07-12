C.N. Wood and Komatsu Join Ragan at Loudon

New England construction equipment dealer C.N. Wood and equipment manufacturer Komatsu America Corp. will partner with Front Row Motorsports as associate sponsors on David Ragan’s No. 38 Ford this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.



The Woburn, Mass.-based C.N. Wood sells, rents and services heavy equipment through its six locations in four states. Komatsu, the world’s second largest manufacturer and supplier of earth-moving equipment, is among the top brands offered by C.N. Wood. Elgin Sweeper, a name fans will recognize as the sweeper truck used at NASCAR tracks, is another primary product line offered.



Ragan’s No. 38 Overton’s Ford will showcase C.N. Wood on the rear quarter panels and Komatsu on the C-posts for Sunday’s Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series race, the Overton’s 301.



“C.N. Wood and Komatsu are proud to sponsor David Ragan in this Sunday’s Overton’s 301 NASCAR race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway,” said C.N. Wood general manager Jim Maxwell. “We are excited to share the track with the No. 38 and wish David and his team a successful and safe weekend.”



Sunday's Overton’s 301 will air live on the NBC Sports Network, with coverage beginning at 3 p.m. ET.



For more information about C.N. Wood, visit cn-wood.com.

