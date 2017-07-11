Weirs Motor Sales Leads Local Companies Supporting Go Fas Racing at Team's Home Race

Go Fas Racing will be sporting a local flavor this weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway, a home-race for Go Fas Racing's team owner, Archie St. Hilaire and team manager Mason St. Hilaire. Weirs Motor Sales, Bentley's Saloon, Carl R. Perkins Paving, Bangor Truck Equipment, Mike's Clam Shack, and The Rod Father will all be represented on driver Matt DiBenedetto's Ford Fusion as he takes the green flag in New Hampshire this Sunday.

Wednesday, July 12th, from 4-7pm. Each sponsor has worked with the Go Fas Racing family in the past, and has returned for the 2017 season. Go Fas Driver Matt DiBenedetto will be doing an appearance this week promoting each sponsor and the upcoming race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. Fans can find the Weirs Motor Sales No.32 Ford at Bentley's Saloon. Fans that visit Bentley's will see the real Weirs Motor Sales Ford, meet and get pictures with Matt DiBenedetto, get autographs, and win gift-cards for Ninety Nine Restaurant & Pub along with other racing memorabilia.

"It's pretty cool to have this local blend of sponsors on our car this weekend" DiBenedetto said. "Obviously, I'm not from this area, but our team owner and team manager (Archie St. Hilaire and Mason St. Hilaire) are. I know it means a lot to them to have these great companies and friends come together for their home race. It brings us back to the late-model days where smaller companies, not just massive corporations, were the reason we could get to the track each weekend. I'm excited to spend the week meeting these groups and get a good run for Archie and Mason this weekend."

"Great to have the local guys on board for Loudon this weekend," said owner Archie St.Hilaire. "We all look forward to racing at our home track with an all-Maine contingent of sponsors aboard, we cant wait for a fun weekend in New England."





Make sure to follow the Weirs Motor Sales No.32 all weekend at New Hampshire Motor Speedway. The race weekend kicks off Friday with opening practice and Monster Energy NASCAR Series Qualifying at 4:45pm EST that night. Two practices highlight the schedule Saturday for the teams to get their final setup together, before the green flag drops for over 300 miles of racing Sunday at 3:00pm . Coverage will be on NBCSN and the NBC Sports App.

GFR PR