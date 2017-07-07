Ky. Busch Wins Cup Pole in Rain Shortened Session

SPARTA, Ky.— Kyle Busch will start from the pole in the Quaker State 400 from Kentucky Speedway after setting the track record.

The first round of qualifying saw Kyle Larson unable to make a lap in the session due to his failing of the Laser Inspection System. Chase Elliott was fastest at 189.434 mph. Matt Kenseth was second fastest at 189.029 mph. Kasey Kahne was third fastest at 188.904 mph. Jimmie Johnson was fourth fastest at 188.646 mph. Joey Logano rounded out the top-five at 188.646 mph. Notable drivers who did not advance to the second round of qualifying include Austin Dillon (P25), Ryan Newman (P31), and Larson (P40). All drivers will make the field.

In the second round of qualifying, Ky. Busch was fastest at 190.282 mph. Martin Truex Jr. was second fastest at 190.194 mph. Matt Kenseth was third fastest at 189.740 mph. Jamie McMurray was fourth fastest at 189.713 mph. Denny Hamlin rounded out the top-five at 189.687 mph. Notable drivers who did not advance include Dale Earnhardt Jr (P13), Kurt Busch (P15), and Ricky Stenhouse Jr (P18).

The third round of qualifying was about to begin, but as the rains approached the speedway, qualifying was deemed complete.