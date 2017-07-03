Kyle Busch Getting ‘ROWDY’ with SNICKERS® at Kentucky

It will once again replace the iconic SNICKERS® brand name on packaging with 25 new humorous and popular hunger symptoms, which include Busch’s nickname.

The new hunger symptoms join four returning fan favorites for a total of 29 unique SNICKERS® Bars. Available nationwide, the “ROWDY” bar provides NASCAR fans with a way to describe the dramatic, and humorous, effects of hunger that affect them every day if not satisfied.

As “Rowdy” the driver heads to Kentucky this weekend, he hopes to continue his strong record at the 1.5-mile oval, where he won two of the first five races, including the inaugural Cup Series race in 2011 and, most recently, in July 2015. The heavily worn racing surface and Kentucky layout Busch navigated to win both races is gone and was replaced by a newly repaved surface last season, along with a slight reconfiguration of turns one and two. Still, Busch managed a fifth-place finish on the new surface one year ago. This year, after issues with the track from the original repave, competitors will see yet another new layer on the track surface, which will present another new challenge for Busch and the entire field.

Even with the latest set of changes the Kentucky track surface this weekend, the driver of the No. 18 SNICKERS® Toyota for Joe Gibbs Racing (JGR) is still optimistic about his chances at one of his best tracks statistically during Saturday night’s Quaker State 400. Busch is still looking for his first Cup Series win of the season, despite the fact he’s led the second-most laps in the series behind fellow Toyota driver Martin Truex Jr.

As already noted, the Las Vegas native has quite the record at the racetrack that sits some 65 miles north and east of Louisville’s Churchill Downs, a legendary racing facility known for horsepower of an altogether different variety. Busch has notched victories at Kentucky Speedway in all three of NASCAR’s top divisions – Cup, Xfinity and Camping World Truck. Add his 2003 ARCA series win at Kentucky and Busch has been victorious in four racing divisions and has made quite a Kentucky home of his own in the state’s second-most-famous victory lane.

In the inaugural Cup Series event at Kentucky in 2011, Busch proved his worth when he led six times for a race-high 125 laps to be the historic first winner in NASCAR’s top series in the state. He enters Saturday night’s race tied with JGR teammate Matt Kenseth with an average finish at Kentucky of 5.2. He also leads the series in several statistical categories after the six races contested there thus far in NASCAR’s top division, during which he netted five top-five finishes.

Busch’s winning history at Kentucky started way back at the ripe age of 18, when he dominated the 2003 ARCA race while competing for Hendrick Motorsports. He led a race-high 91 laps en route to the victory.

He returned to the Bluegrass State the following year and found victory lane again, this time in his Xfinity Series debut at the 1.5-mile oval. In all, Busch has two wins, seven top-fives and has led 696 laps in seven Xfinity Series starts there. He also won the 2011 and 2014 Truck Series races to give him five top-10 finishes and 310 laps led in six Truck Series starts at the speedway. He’ll attempt to race and win in all three of NASCAR’s national series there this weekend.

So as the Cup Series makes a swing through the Bluegrass State Saturday night, fans of Busch are hoping that he can satisfy the hunger and bring home not only his third career Kentucky victory, but also his first Cup Series win of 2017 after many close calls so far this year.

TSC PR