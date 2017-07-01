Fast Qualifying Lap At Daytona Earns Blaney His 12th Top-10 Start of 2017

Ryan Blaney and the No. 21 Motorcraft/Quick Lane team continued their run of success in Monster Energy Cup qualifying with a ninth-place performance at Daytona International Speedway on Friday.



It was the 12th time in 17 races this season that Blaney has qualified ninth or better.



The Motorcraft/Quick Lane team unloaded a fast Ford Fusion at Daytona. Blaney, who finished second in his last race on the 2.5-mile track, was fifth fastest in the opening practice session with a best lap at 197.165 miles per hour. The team elected to skip the Happy Hour session on Thursday.



On Friday, Blaney was seventh fastest in the opening qualifying session with a lap at 189.765 mph. Then he ran a tick of the clock quicker at 189.785 mph in the final round to secure the ninth starting spot for Saturday’s Coke Zero 400.



"We were consistent,” Blaney told reporters after qualifying. “I think our car has good speed, maybe not as much speed as you want in qualifying but I think our race car is going to be pretty fast (on Saturday night).



“We can see the front, which is nice."

WBR PR