DAYTONA BEACH, Fla.— Signing a contract extension through 2022 with Hendrick Motorsports was a huge sign of a secured future for Chase Elliott.

With this being his second season in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series, this extension with Hendrick Motorsports is what many assume this is the start of a “lifetime contract” like Jimmie Johnson and Jeff Gordon have received from the organization.

“I owe so much to Mr. Hendrick and what he’s done for me and really just kind of believing in me from the time I met him, for some reason, and still does and has continued to do that as time has gone along. So, I owe an awful lot to him, not just for the opportunities he’s given me, but for the faith he’s had in me over the years,” said Elliott about Hendrick.

“Even when nobody else does, he does; and he’s made that very apparent for everybody else to see. That means a lot to me. You don’t see people like that in this world very often these days that are willing to go out of they way to help you. And he’s one of those guys. I’m very lucky to have him on my team to do that.”

Elliott believes that signing this extension does not change the way he approaches his job on the racetrack.

“I think if the length of a contract changes how you go about your job, then you’re in the wrong sport. I feel very passionate about that. I think you have to bring the same amount of intensity and drive each weekend, whether your contract is good for ten years or this is your last race,” said Elliott about his approach.

“I think that’s how you need to go about it or anything that you do. So, I’m not changing how I race or how well I want to do. We want to win and run well more than anybody else wants us to or thinks they want us to. We are certainly very driven to want to continue to do well, regardless.”

Elliott is content with his role and duties at Hendrick Motorsports. When asked if he looked at other options, Elliott was quick to say that he had no interest and desire in doing so.

Over the past two and a half years with Hendrick Motorsports in the Cup Series, Elliott has 15 top-fives, 27 top-10’s, and three poles with the organization.