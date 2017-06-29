McDowell Returns To Site Of Best Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series Finish

Michael McDowell is returning to the site of his best finish in the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) for the Coke Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway (DIS).

Fresh off capturing their sixth Top-25 finish in a row and third Top-15 of the season, Leavine Family Racing (LFR) and McDowell are ready to take on the superspeedway that has brought both of them success, as well as McDowell’s best finish.

Out of 12 total starts at DIS, McDowell has earned three Top-10 finishes, two of which have been with LFR. Together, the team has also earned two Top-15 finishes, with the last coming from the 2017 MENCS season opener at Daytona this year.

“We had a great car during the Daytona 500 back in February,” said McDowell. “We ran out of gas with a lap to go and didn’t get the finish that we thought we had going, but my career best finish has come from Daytona. The Fourth of July race is hot, slick, and there’s a lot of sliding around, so it should be a lot of fun.”

Before heading down south to Florida, LFR wrapped up the third annual CAMP 95 at their shop in Concord, NC. CAMP 95 provides high school students the opportunity to learn about the many different careers in NASCAR.

This year, LFR received the most applications since CAMP 95’s inception in 2015. Fourteen states were represented, as 25 kids were accepted to join LFR for the two-day camp.

Many notables in the sport showed up to speak and demonstrate the many positions in the sport to give the students basic knowledge they will need to decide on colleges and careers.

The team hopes to continue the program and grow awareness to help high schoolers get a jump-start into their career in motorsports.

The Coke Zero 400 will take place at DIS on Saturday, July 1 at 7:30PM ET for some superspeedway racing under the lights.

LFR PR