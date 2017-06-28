Motorcraft/Quick Lane Team Out to Top Second Place in Daytona 500

Ryan Blaney and the Motorcraft/Quick Lane Racing team hope to improve one position from their second-place finish in the season-opening Daytona 500 when they take the green flag for Saturday night’s Coko Zero 400 at Daytona International Speedway.

Should Blaney and his Wood Brothers Racing Team colleagues end up in victory lane at DIS this weekend, it would be the team’s 100 the overall victory, its 16th at Daytona and its 10th in the July race.

The team’s silver medal performance in the 500, its pole win in Kansas, its conquest of Pocono’s Tricky Triangle, and even its ninth-place run last week at Sonoma, has confidence building around the No. 21.

RYAN BLANEY

On Racing at Daytona with the Wood Brothers:

“I look forward to going to Daytona with the Wood Brothers. Anytime you can go there with them it’s special and hopefully we can do one spot better than we did there in February.”

On Superspeedway Racing:

“We always have super-fast cars at speedway races. I feel like in the 500 we were really fast. At Talladega we had a good run going and got caught up in an accident.”

Comparing February to July at Daytona:

“At the 500, you’re working on setup more. In July you’re just working on speed. Our cars have always had plenty of speed there. You’re just trying to position yourself up front and stay out of trouble. That’s one of the biggest things.”

On the Challenging Summer NASCAR Schedule:

“These summer months it’s a long stretch and there’s a lot of variation in the tracks we go to. It’ll be a true test of what our team can do.”

Ford Performance PR