Chase Elliott and Hendrick Motorsports agree to contract extension through 2022

Hendrick Motorsports and driver Chase Elliott have agreed to a four-year contract extension that will keep the 2016 NASCAR Cup Series rookie of the year with the No. 24 Chevrolet SS team through the end of the 2022 racing season.

Elliott, who signed with Hendrick Motorsports in February 2011 as a 15-year-old high school freshman, has emerged as one of NASCAR’s rising stars. In 2016, he earned a Cup playoff berth and was the series' top rookie after posting 10 top-five finishes, 17 top-10s and two pole positions, including the season-opening Daytona 500. Through 16 points races of his sophomore season, he is sixth in the Cup standings.

At just 18 years old, Elliott became a second-generation NASCAR champion after winning the 2014 XFINITY Series title while driving for Hendrick Motorsports affiliate JR Motorsports. Now 21, the Dawsonville, Georgia, native and son of 1988 Cup Series champion Bill Elliott has already earned seven wins, 54 top-five finishes and 96 top-10s across NASCAR’s three national series.

“It means the world to me to be a part of this organization, and I couldn’t be happier (about the extension),” said Chase Elliott, driver of the No. 24 NAPA AUTO PARTS Chevrolet SS. “I wouldn’t want to drive for anybody else but Hendrick Motorsports. I am very proud to be where I am, and I definitely take it upon myself to work hard and make sure I do my part for the company as we move forward.”

In addition to his performance on the track, Elliott has been voted by fans as most popular driver four times across two NASCAR divisions: K&N Series East (2011 and 2012) and XFINITY Series (2014 and 2015). Fans voted him into the NASCAR All-Star Race in each of the last two seasons (2016 and 2017), and he currently ranks in the top three among all drivers in licensed merchandise sales.

Earlier this year, Elliott established the non-profit Chase Elliott Foundation, which is dedicated to providing support and financial assistance to well-qualified charitable organizations with an emphasis on helping others live healthier, happier lives. Already, the foundation has raised more than $60,000 in support of Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta through its “24 Days of Christmas” online auction and “Design 2 Drive 4 Children’s” racing shoe program.

“As both a driver and a person, where Chase is today at 21 years old is unbelievable,” said Rick Hendrick, owner of Hendrick Motorsports. “With all the expectations and pressure, he’s stayed focused on being himself and working as hard as he can. The pure driving talent has always been obvious, and he’s doing so many great things off the track. He’ll be a big part of our organization and our sport for many years. I’m looking forward to watching him continue to grow with us.”

Elliott’s previous contract with Hendrick Motorsports ran through 2018.

Hendrick Motorsports PR