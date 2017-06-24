Monumental FOX Sports Visor Cam Debuts on Danica Patrick's Helmet During Sunday's Race from Sonoma on FS1

After a successful test Friday during a televised practice session at Sonoma Raceway, FOX Sports announces it will feature a driver helmet visor camera in a live MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES race telecast for the first time in NASCAR’s modern history during Sunday’s race coverage from Sonoma (3:00 PM ET on FS1).

The “FOX Sports Visor Cam,” several years in development, was tested on Danica Patrick’s helmet Friday afternoon and will remain for its race debut as the Stewart-Haas Racing driver pilots the No. 10 Code 3 Associates Ford Fusion on Sunday. To view Patrick’s visor cam footage from Friday’s practice session, CLICK HERE. The camera offers the most realistic view from the driver’s seat ever available to NASCAR fans.

“FOX Sports owes a huge ‘thank you’ to Peter Larsson and BSI, Danica Patrick, Stewart-Haas Racing and NASCAR for working with us to bring about this monumental NASCAR television experience,” said Barry Landis, FOX NASCAR race producer. “Our in-car cameras are a great platform and are very telling about the sport, but a visor camera moves with the head movement of the driver and is as close to being behind the wheel as we’ve ever seen before. Viewers will get an authentic perspective of what Danica is seeing throughout the race.”

“THE BYRNSIE AWARD” TO BE PRESENTED DURING NASCAR RACEDAY FROM SONOMA -- FOX Sports kicks off its Sunday lineup from Sonoma, its final MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES race of the 2017 season, with NASCAR RACEDAY at 1:30 PM ET on FS1. During pre-race coverage, FOX NASCAR will announce the recipient of the third-annual “The Byrnsie Award.”

In honor of late FOX NASCAR broadcaster Steve Byrnes, whose nickname was “Byrnsie,” the award was established in 2015 to celebrate an individual in the MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES who embodies principles Byrnes demonstrated daily in his personal and professional life -- preparation, teamwork and family within the garage area. The winner was selected by Byrnes’ colleagues on the FOX NASCAR broadcast team, of which he was a member since the network’s first race broadcast in February 2001. Byrnes passed away in April 2015 following a courageous battle with cancer.

Bryson Byrnes, Steve’s son, will introduce the award on-camera from the NASCAR RACE HUB studios in Charlotte, N.C., before the award is presented to the winner at Sonoma Raceway.

SHANNON SPAKE SITS DOWN WITH TONY STEWART ON NASCAR RACEDAY & MORE – Also on Sunday’s NASCAR RACEDAY (1:30 PM ET on FS1), Shannon Spake sits down with three-time champion and Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner Tony Stewart at his home in Indiana; all five Ford team owners participate in a roundtable discussion with Chris Myers regarding the 2017 season; Jeff Gordon offers a road racing tutorial to Cup Series rookies; a feature on Joe Gibbs Racing’s talent scouting process; and a piece featuring “Junior Nation” fans as he prepares for the final race of his career to be broadcast by FOX Sports.

Sunday’s race telecast from Sonoma Raceway is FOX Sports’ final Cup Series race of the 2017 season. FOX Sports continues through the remainder of the year with live, exclusive coverage of the entire NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES season. In addition, NASCAR RACE HUB airs daily on FS1, and NASCAR RACEDAY and NASCAR VICTORY LANE air before and after, respectively, every Cup Series race through the end of the year. FOX Sports is back in February with live coverage of the 2018 MONSTER ENERGY NASCAR CUP SERIES, NASCAR XFINITY SERIES and NASCAR CAMPING WORLD TRUCK SERIES seasons from Daytona.

Fox Sports PR