BK Racing and Alon Day Supporting Lighthouse For The Blind in Sonoma

BK Racing hopes to shed some light on a great organization this weekend at Sonoma Raceway. San Francisco’s LightHouse for the Blind and Visually Impaired will be an associate sponsor on board the No. 23 EarthWater Limited Toyota Camry of Alon Day.

LightHouse for the Blind’s mission is to promote the equality and self-reliance of people who are blind or visually impaired through rehabilitation training, employment placement, Enchanted Hills Camp and other relevant services.

“I’m very proud to have a great organization like LightHouse for the Blind on the car for my Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series debut,” said Day. “The work that they do for blind individuals in California and around the world is truly inspiring.”

“Blind people aspire to participate in all aspects of culture, including NASCAR,” says LightHouse CEO Bryan Bashin. “We love the drive, energy and daring along lines of excellence and our community is thrilled to be a part of it as a sponsor for Alon Day’s debut.”

“I am excited to have LightHouse for the Blind on our car this weekend,” said Team Owner, Ron Devine. “The work they do is special, and it’s an honor to have them join us for the race. If you’d like to donate, you can visit their donate page at lighthouse-sf.org/donate/form/ .”

BK Racing PR