McDowell Excited To Race For The Fans At Charlotte Motor Speedway

Michael McDowell and Leavine Family Racing (LFR) are excited to race at Charlotte Motor Speedway two weeks in a row, just after securing their best finish of the 2017 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) season.

After blowing an engine at Kansas Speedway in practice, LFR relentlessly worked to get McDowell ready to race on Saturday. They were able to combat their early struggles and went on to earn their best finish of the season.

The team is eager to carry this momentum to their backyard of Charlotte Motor Speedway for the Monster Energy Open and race for the fans.

“Racing at Charlotte is always fun,” said McDowell. “It’s nice to get our shop guys and family to track to see what all their hard work has done. This weekend is really all for the fans. It is always a great show, so we are looking forward to giving the fans what they want.”

McDowell and LFR are also looking to fine-tune their No. 95 WRL Chevrolet SS set-up during the “10 Days of Thunder” and look to make a splash at the Coca-Cola 600. Up until this season, 1.5-mile tracks have been a struggle for LFR and McDowell.

This week the team is looking to race hard with no points on the line in the Monster Energy Open in the hopes of securing another solid finish and a possible bid to the All-Star Race. The team’s last trip to Charlotte resulted in a track-best finish of 14th.

“These next two weeks are big for us,” said McDowell. “It is for everyone. We’ve got the Monster Energy Open and the All-Star Race coming up. Having two weeks in Charlotte really gives us an opportunity to work through and fine-tune setups. At the same time, we can’t waste any track time this week during the Open. This weekend will really set-up the Coca-Cola 600.”

The Monster Energy Open will take place on Saturday, May 20 at 6PM ET, followed by the Monster Energy NASCAR All-Star Race at 8PM ET. Fans can tune-in to FS1 for live coverage and follow @LFR95 on Twitter for updates.

LFR PR