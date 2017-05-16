JTG Daugherty Racing to Feature Kleenex, Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3 on No. 37 Chevrolet SS at Charlotte

JTG Daugherty Racing announced today that the No. 37 Chevrolet SS driven by Chris Buescher will feature a unique paint scheme at Charlotte Motor Speedway with Kleenex and Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3 in a one-race collaboration during Memorial Day weekend.

Fans of Disney•Pixar’s Cars will recognize the iconic red and yellow paint scheme on Buescher’s machine, inspired by the film’s main character Lightning McQueen, including sponsor “Rust-eze” from the movie, in conjunction with Kimberly-Clark Corporation’s Kleenex brand. The paint scheme is set to be run in the Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway Sunday, May 28, beginning at 6:00 p.m. ET.



“I’m really excited to be running the No. 37 Kleenex Chevrolet inspired by Disney•Pixar’s Cars 3,” Buescher said. “I grew up with the Cars movies, and they contributed to my dreams of racing. Since the Memorial Day Weekend events at Charlotte Motor Speedway are such a family-friendly event, it’ll really be cool to have kids see Lightning McQueen come to life on the racetrack. I’m very grateful to Kleenex and Kimberly Clark for giving us the opportunity.”



“We’re proud to extend our collaboration with Disney and Pixar to the No. 37 Kleenex Chevrolet, and look forward to sharing this moment with our fans,” said Rusty Zaspel, senior brand manager for Kleenex® Brand Facial Tissue. “Kleenex® Brand believes that by simply using a Kleenex® tissue to take a moment to care for yourself – harnessing your nerves, wiping a sweaty brow or drying up tears of joy – gives you the confidence and composure to face anything.”



The Coca-Cola 600 will take the green flag at 6:00 p.m. ET on May 28, broadcast on FOX and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio. Tickets are available at www.charlottemotorspeedway.com or by calling 1-800-455-FANS.

CMS PR

