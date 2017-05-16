Landon Cassill All-Star Preview

Cassill on Charlotte/All-Star

“I know we’re going to dream up some out-of-the-box ideas that we normally wouldn’t try and see if it sticks for the Open. It's actually a really fun race. You really do get a kick of adrenaline and race people hard, and then it’s over pretty quick. I’ve run well there before, so hopefully we can get ourselves into the All-Star race.



“I’m excited for the new softer tire option NASCAR is offering, whether I make the All-Star race or not. I want to see how that turns out. I think it’s an idea that’s been kicked around the garage for a while – just having an option tire over the course of the race. I think it’s going to provide some interesting strategy, and it will be really cool for everyone watching the race.



"We have #Checkit4Andretti on our MDS Ford this week for John Andretti. John was the original driver of the No. 34 when Bob Jenkins first ran the car full-time in the Cup series, and he's still a good friend of Bob's and a friend of the team. We're all thinking about him as he battles colon cancer, and we want to help spread his message. He's been using his diagnosis as a platform to encourage everybody to go to the doctor and get checked, and we're happy to help spread that message in his name."

FRM PR